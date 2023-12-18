Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 488.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, 25 LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

