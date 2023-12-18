Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 37,500 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dutch Bros Trading Down 2.6 %
BROS opened at $29.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.00, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.39.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros
Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 645,576 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 48.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.