Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 37,500 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 2.6 %

BROS opened at $29.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.00, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 645,576 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 48.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

