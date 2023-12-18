Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $208,310,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.47 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

