Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

