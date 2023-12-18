ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

IPAY opened at $45.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $446.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

