Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $23,020,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $10,532,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in BOX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,465,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 128.55, a PEG ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,340,250. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

