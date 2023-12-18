Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LH opened at $219.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.