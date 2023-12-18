Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 196 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

