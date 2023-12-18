Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of D opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.