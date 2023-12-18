Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $759,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 292,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:BP opened at $34.81 on Monday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BP

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.