Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.23 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

