Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $76.18 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

