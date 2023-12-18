Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in CF Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CF opened at $76.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

