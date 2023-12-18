Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

