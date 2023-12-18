Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

