Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $227.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

