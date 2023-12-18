Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.59.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock opened at $136.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

