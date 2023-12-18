Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $67.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock worth $2,941,865 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

