Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $65.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

