Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,100 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in GSK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,651,000 after buying an additional 515,951 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,994,000 after buying an additional 571,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in GSK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after buying an additional 673,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

