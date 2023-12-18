Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $490.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

