Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after buying an additional 909,584 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after buying an additional 104,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,739,000 after buying an additional 212,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period.

ANGL stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

