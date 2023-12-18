Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

PSA stock opened at $290.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

