Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

