Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $100.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 164.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.58. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.