Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 71,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIV stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $621.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.