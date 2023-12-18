Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.