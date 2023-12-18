Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

