Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB opened at $32.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $532.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

