Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

