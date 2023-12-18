Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 880 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

OGE Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

OGE opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.