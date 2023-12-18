Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 4.8% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 435,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WestRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 407,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 8.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in WestRock by 22.1% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 100,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.