Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

