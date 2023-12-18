Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Up 0.2 %

Twilio stock opened at $75.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,053.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

