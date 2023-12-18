Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 25.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

