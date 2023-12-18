Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $447,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.30% of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,239 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000.

iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

EWGS stock opened at $52.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (EWGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Germany Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of the smallest German companies, selected and weighted by market cap. EWGS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

