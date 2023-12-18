Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 823,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 51,501 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 664,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 111,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

