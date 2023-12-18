Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 374.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

