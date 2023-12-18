Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 3,927 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

