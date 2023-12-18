Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $133.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $137.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.