Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 336.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $135.67 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.