Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 1,283,718 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in ASE Technology by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 21,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ASE Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASX opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.18.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

