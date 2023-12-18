Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $97.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IDA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

