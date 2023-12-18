Fulton Bank N.A. Has $115,000 Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

