Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in STERIS by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after buying an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,501,000 after buying an additional 318,888 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $212.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

