Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 237,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,397,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

