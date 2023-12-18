Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $243,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $64.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

