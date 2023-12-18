Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

EPD stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

