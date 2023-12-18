Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7506 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

