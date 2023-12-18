Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RH were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

RH stock opened at $308.62 on Monday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.29.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

